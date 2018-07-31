GoBlackKnights.com

WHAT: The Army West Point football team will kick off its 2018 season with preseason camp

WHO: Army West Point Black Knights

WHEN: Aug. 2 – 18 during assigned times. Check schedule below.





PRACTICE TIMES

Thursday, Aug. 2nd: 3:30 – 5:40 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 3rd: 3:30 – 5:40 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4th: 3:30 – 5:40 p.m. (Closed practice)

Sunday, Aug. 5th: 3:55 – 5:20 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 6th: 2:40 – 5:20 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 7th: Off Day

Wednesday, Aug. 8th: 3:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 9th: 3:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 10th: 3:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11th: 3:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 12th: Off Day

Monday, Aug. 13th: 3:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 14th: 3:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 15th: 3:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16th: Media Day/Off Day

Friday, Aug. 17th: 3:55 – 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18th: 12:15 p.m. to TBD (Scrimmage at Michie)

Practice will take place on Goldstein & Howze Fields