TBT: ’92’ A-N Game Guests: Shaw, Malcom, Greene & McElrath with Joe Iacono

It's Army-Navy Week: Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
Joe Iacono
GBK Analyst & Writer
Looking back to 1992: Army WR Gaylord Greene in action vs. Navy

For former teammates Chris Shaw (Holder), Patmon Malcom (Kicker), Gaylord Greene (WR) & Mike McElrath (FS), the 1992 Army-Navy game may seem like years ago, but when the former Army players got together to reminisce with one another and GBK’s Joe Iacono, who is also a classmate of the aforementioned players … well, the ’92’ game seem like it was only played days ago versus years ago.

For the record, back on 12/5/92, Army took down Navy, 25-24

Let’s hear what Shaw, Malcom, Green & McElrath had to say, as we are just days away from Saturday’s 2023 Army-Navy showdown at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough (MA).


