For former teammates Chris Shaw (Holder), Patmon Malcom (Kicker), Gaylord Greene (WR) & Mike McElrath (FS), the 1992 Army-Navy game may seem like years ago, but when the former Army players got together to reminisce with one another and GBK’s Joe Iacono, who is also a classmate of the aforementioned players … well, the ’92’ game seem like it was only played days ago versus years ago.

For the record, back on 12/5/92, Army took down Navy, 25-24

Let’s hear what Shaw, Malcom, Green & McElrath had to say, as we are just days away from Saturday’s 2023 Army-Navy showdown at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough (MA).