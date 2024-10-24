TBT: GoBlackKnights.com - Army Football Players Featured

in other news
Week 9: The Army Black Knights are No. 23 in both polls
As the college season closed out Week 9, the Army Blacks are No. 23 ranking in both the AP and Coaches
OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment at West Point after Army win
Army Game Day Visit: OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment in Michie Stadium after the Army win
2025 Army commit Ethan Bradshaw chimes in on his game day visit
The last time that Ethan Bradshaw was on the campus of West Point came during his July Junior Day visit.
No. 23 Army takes down East Carolina, 45-28
Army remain undefeated (7-0) as they take down ECU, 45-28. Come inside GoBlackKnights.com for more
GBK COVER-IT-LIVE GAME DAY THREAD & FAN CHATTER: Army-East Carolina (10/19)
It's Showtime Fans as No. 23 ranked Army hosts East Carolina. Join In On The Chatter ... All Day Long!
in other news
Week 9: The Army Black Knights are No. 23 in both polls
As the college season closed out Week 9, the Army Blacks are No. 23 ranking in both the AP and Coaches
OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment at West Point after Army win
Army Game Day Visit: OLB Julian Terry raves about the environment in Michie Stadium after the Army win
2025 Army commit Ethan Bradshaw chimes in on his game day visit
The last time that Ethan Bradshaw was on the campus of West Point came during his July Junior Day visit.
Just In Case You Missed It … During the month of October, there were several GBK Player Features with more to come as we head into the 2nd half of the 2024 season for the No. 23 ranked Army Black Knights
TBT & #ICYMI
• GBK Player Feature: Army Football DL Kody Harris-Miller (10/2)
• GBK Player Feature: Army Football DE & Co-Captain Kyle Lewis (10/4)
• GBK Player Feature: Army Football LB Andon Thomas (10/7)
• GBK Player Feature: Army Football RB Kanye Udoh (10/8)
• GBK Player Feature: Army Football WR Casey Reynolds (10/21)
• GBK Player Feature: Army Football LB Eric Ford (10/24)
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• Why GoBlackKnights.com?
• Like us on Facebook
• Follow us on Twitter!
• Follow us on Instagram!
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
- S
- OLB
- WR
- SDE
- OT
- RB
- OL
- ATH
- ILB
- RB