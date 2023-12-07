When the name Tina Cervasio is mentioned, the proverbial question might be, “What New York sports entity is she not involved with?”

This talented sports anchor is the lead sports anchor for Good Day New York on Fox 5 NY and the host of Sports Extra on Sunday nights in the Big Apple.

Army West Point football fans know her for her work for CBS Sports Network as a sideline reporter. But it doesn’t stop there, whereby she is a host for SiriusXM NBA Radio, the New York Red Bulls television broadcasts as the pre-game and halftime host and reporter.

Tina is the winner of seven New York Emmy Awards as part of the New York Knicks Broadcasts on MSG Networks from 2008 to 2015.

That is some resume and we are excited to have her join us here at GoBlackKnights.com with host Joe Iacono, as we continue our countdown to Saturday’s upcoming Army-Navy game.



