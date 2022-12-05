However, when you apply a young person’s journey of being a Cadet-Athlete at the United States Military Academy at West Point, it is far from being a “simple task” … on the contrary. But this feature is not about the Cadet-Athlete per se, but the folks who are very often in the background of said journey, yet their academy experience as parents would surely go across every single emotion that one could experience from a parental point of view.

an act of traveling from one place to another.

When you look up the word journey in the dictionary, the definition may come across as a simple task.

GBK Analyst & Writer Joe Iacono hosts conversations with several Army Football Parents just days away from the December 10th Army-Navy game. Frederica Daniels ( Marquel Broughton’s mom); Zack Bishop & Erin Smith ( Connor Bishop’s parents); Veronica Finucane (mother of Connor Finucane ) & Anthony & Felicia Tyler (parents of Tyhier Tyler )

• Marquel Broughton - Senior Strong Safety

Broughton was recruited in 2018 from Lawrenceville, GA and attended USMAPS before entering West Point in 2019.

Broughton will be appearing in his 45th game as a Black Knight and is a good bet to finish with over 2,000 career snaps, as he already has 1,978. He played 9 games in reserve and special teams as a plebe and started all 12 games in the 2020 season. He was elected team captain in 2021 and 2022 and started 13 games in his junior season and 10 this year.

The talented safety currently has 234 career tackles, including 7 TFLs. He has also recorded 7 Interceptions, 21 Passes Defended 4 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in his 4-year career.

• Connor Bishop - Senior Center

Bishop entered West Point as a direct report from Warminster, PA in 2019 with a modest 5.2 rating from Rivals.

Bishop will be appearing in his 31st game as a Black Knight and has already played an impressive 1,749 snaps in his 4-year career at Army. He made his college debut in the UMass game in 2019 playing 13 snaps in that game. He started 10 of the 11 games he played in 2020 and started all 9 games he played in 2021. He was elected one of the team captains this year and has started all 11 games with 676 snaps.

• Connor Finucane - Junior Offensive Lineman

Finucane was a Rivals 3-Star prospect with a 5.6 rating when he was recruited from Baton Rouge, LA in 2020. He entered West Point direct and got off to an early start, appearing in 6 games with 1 start and 119 snaps as a true freshman.

Connor will be playing in his 31st game and making his 25th start this weekend against Navy. He has played an impressive 1,471 snaps already in his 3 years at West Point.

• Tyhier Tyler - Senior Quarterback

Tyler was recruited from Newport News, VA in 2017 and played a year at USMAPS before entering West Point in 2018. He sat out his first two seasons as a Black Knight. He will be appearing in his 29th career game this weekend,

Tyler made his college debut in the 2020 UTSA game when he played 36 snaps trading off with starter Cade Ballard in that game. Tyler started the last 4 games of the 2020 season and played 267 snaps that year.

Tyler appeared in 11 games with 4 starts in 2021, and took 284 snaps that season and rushed for 489 yards in 125 attempts with 7 rushing TDs.