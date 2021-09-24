FREE: GBK's COVER-IT-LIVE * FAN CHAT: Army-Miami presented by JFQ Lending
GBK's COVER-IT-LIVE * FAN CHAT: Army vs. Miami (OH) presented by JFQ Lending.
This Week’s Related GBK Articles:
• Black Knights add another offensive weapon to their 2022 recruiting class (9/23)
• Tennessee backs out of Army contest in 2022 (9/23)
• GBK Recruiting Update: Expected Visitors as Army host Miami (OH) (9/23)
• Head Coach Jeff Monken & DC Nate Woody chime in upcoming Miami (OH) game (9/23)
• Top DE target discusses his OV to Army West Point (9/22)
• DJ Hill-Smith makes the call and it’s the Army Black Knights (9/21)
• OC Brent Davis, QB Christian Anderson and LB Malkelm Morrison chime in (9/21)
• GBK: 2021 Opponent Preview: Miami (OH) - (Game #4) (9/21)
• D-Lineman prospect Johnerio Holt chimes in on his OV to Army West Point (9/21)
• Countdown to Army vs. Miami (OH): Pre-Practice Interview with Jeff Monken (9/20)
• Corey Singleton commits; Keeps the Army-Catholic High School pipeline going (9/20)
THE GAME: Army vs. Miami (OH)
Location: West Point, New York (Michie Stadium)
Game Time: 12:00am EST, Saturday, September 25, 2021
GBK Cover-It-Live Opens: Saturday (9/25) @ 11:45 am EST (however anyone can chime in at anytime prior to and of course during the game)
TV: CBS SPORTS NETWORK
You can enter the LIVE CHAT through either of our two message boards (which is where the LIVE chat will take place)…
... Non-Premium (CLICK HERE - Army Black Knights Football) or Premium (CLICK HERE - The 12th Knight) door!
With that being said, “Who’s Got Their Game Face On? .... Because It Is Showtime ... as the 2021 Army Football Season Is In Full Effect”
See you back here at 11:45am EST on Saturday (if not sooner) and even if you are taking in the game LIVE from Michie Stadium is our GBK Team, you can still jump on either of the COVER-IT-LIVE Threads (The 12th Knight or Army Black Knights Football Message Boards).
• Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
• THIS IS LIVE & COMMENTS ON THIS THREAD AND RELATIVE TO PRE-GAME CHATTER ... WELL, IT CAN START ANYTIME (FROM NOW - END OF THE GAME).
• NEEDLESS TO SAY, WE HOPE TO SEE EVERYONE HERE WITH YOUR GAME FACE ON.
WE WELCOME ALL COMMENTS THAT FALL WITHIN GUIDELINES OF BEING RESPECTABLE.
Note: That the most active fan participation with The LIVE Chat is on the 12th Knight premium message board. In addition, there will be minimum moderation of these threads, although GBK Recruiting Analyst A.M. Allan will be peeking in from time to time throughout the contest.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**