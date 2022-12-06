GBK Articles (#ICYMI): Countdown to Army-Navy on 12/10
As Army Head Coach Jeff Monken stated during his Weekly Press Conference today … the Army-Navy game is the biggest game on the Black Knights’ schedule.
Hence, there is much anticipation surrounding Saturday’s (12/10) upcoming game that will take place in Philadelphia, PA.
If you have missed any of the GoBlackKnights.com coverage surrounding Saturday’s contest, just take a look … and we have you covered, with more to come, so stay-tuned.
Related GBK Countdown to Army-Navy Articles:
• Counting Down to Army-Navy 2022: Video Interview with Aukerman and Brinson (12/6)
• 2022 Behind Enemy Lines (Opponent Preview): Navy - Game #12 (12/5)
• Countdown to the Army-Navy: Parent’s Perspective (Video): “The Journey” (12/5)
• Countdown to Army-Navy: Prospects are anxious to be in Philly on 12/10 (12/2)
• TBT: 2013 Army-Navy Pre-Game with GBK's Publisher Charles Grevious & Yahoo!Sports Radio hosts Sean Salisbury (12/1)
• GBK Corner Video Interview as Joe Iacono has an exclusive One-on-One with Army All-American OLB Andre Carter (11/30)
• Army To Honor The Soldiers of the 1st Armored Division for the 2022 Army-Navy Game (11/28)
