ago football Edit

GBK COVER-IT-LIVE THREAD * FAN CHAT: Army-Lehigh (8/30)

GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Location: Michie Stadium – West Point, NY

Kickoff Time: 6PM Eastern, Friday, August 30th

GBK Cover-It-Live Opens: Friday (8/30) @ 5:30pm EST (however anyone can chime in at any time prior to and of course during the game)

TV: CBS Sports

You can enter the LIVE CHAT through either of the following two message boards (which is where the LIVE chat will take place)…

... Premium (CLICK HERE - The 12th Knight) or Non-Premium (CLICK HERE - Army Black Knights Football) door!

With that being said, “Who’s Got Their Game Face On? .... Because It Is Showtime once again for the Black Knights”

See you back here at 5:30 pm EST on Friday (if not sooner) and even if you are taking in the game LIVE as will our GBK Team, you can still jump on either of the COVER-IT-LIVE Threads (The 12th Knight or Army Black Knights Football Message Boards).

THIS IS LIVE & COMMENTS ON THIS THREAD AND RELATIVE TO PRE-GAME CHATTER ... BUT, IT CAN START ANYTIME (FROM NOW - END OF THE GAME).

NEEDLESS TO SAY, WE HOPE TO SEE EVERYONE HERE WITH YOUR GAME FACE ON.

WE WELCOME ALL COMMENTS THAT FALL WITHIN THE GUIDELINES OF BEING RESPECTABLE.


NOTE: The most active fan participation with The LIVE Chat is on the
12th Knight premium message board. In addition, there will be minimum moderation of these threads, although GBK Recruiting Analyst A.M. Allan will be peeking in from time to time throughout the contest.

GBK Related Articles/Threads:

Recruits set to visit West Point for Army’s opening game (8/29)

Official Army-Lehigh Game (8/30) Prediction Thread

Behind Enemy Lines (Opponent Preview): Lehigh - Game #1 (8/28)

Army Post-Practice (8/26) Interviews - OC Worley, Daily, Reynolds & Scott

Countdown To The 2024 Army Football Season - It’s Showtime! (8/26)

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Press Conference (vs. Lehigh) 8/26

PREDICTING ARMY FOOTBALL’S 2024 CAMPAIGN (8/25)

Video: Post-Scrimmage (8/23) Interview - SB Noah Short

Video: Post-Scrimmage (8/23) Interview - RB Kanye Udoh

Notable:

If by chance you are attending the game in person and want to know about General Parking: You can enter through Washington Gate and you will be directed & follow signs for GP lots.


More Information: Click Here

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
