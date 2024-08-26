The Black Knights are basically four days away from their season opener, and if listen to Head Coach Jeff Monken, along with our own observations here at GoBlackKnights.com, the team is more than ready to kickoff the 2024 campaign.

This is contrary to the uncertainty going into the 2023 season, with a new offense, that had a new starter under center in Bryson Daily. Well, that was then and this is now, so let’s countdown until the fireworks start Friday evening.

But just in case you missed any of the GBK Fall Camp Coverage … take a look