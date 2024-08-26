PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
football

Countdown To The 2024 Army Football Season - It’s Showtime!

Sr. QB & Co-Captain, Bryson Daily
Sr. QB & Co-Captain, Bryson Daily (GBK/Crossan Illustrated)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

The Black Knights are basically four days away from their season opener, and if listen to Head Coach Jeff Monken, along with our own observations here at GoBlackKnights.com, the team is more than ready to kickoff the 2024 campaign.

This is contrary to the uncertainty going into the 2023 season, with a new offense, that had a new starter under center in Bryson Daily. Well, that was then and this is now, so let’s countdown until the fireworks start Friday evening.

But just in case you missed any of the GBK Fall Camp Coverage … take a look

#ICYMI

Army Football Training Camp Day One + Black Knights Post-Practice Interviews (7/30)

Army Football Training Camp Day Two + Post-Practice Interview with TE David Crossan (7/31)

Post-Practice Video Interviews - Offensive Coordinator, Worley; OL, Law; WR, Reynolds & RB, Udoh (7/31)

DL, Dre Miller named to Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List (8/2)

Training Camp Day 3 (8/2) Post-Practice Video Interview - DL Trey Sofia (8/2)

Post-Practice Video Interviews - Center, Brady Small, NB, Casey Larkin & QB Dewayne Coleman (8/3)

Talented Soph RB Kanye Udoh Named To The Doak Walker Award Watch List (8/6)

Army Black Knights Post-Practice (8/6) Video Interviews with RB Jake Rendina & DL Jack Latore

2024 GBK Breakout Player: DL, Cody Winokur (8/7)

2024 Breakout Player Series: CB, Donovan Platt (8/8)

2023 Army Football Captain Connor Finucane returns for a 5th season (8/8)

Army Football Post-Practice (8/9) Video Interview with RB Hayden Reed

Post Practice (8/12) Video Interview: GBK’s Joe Icaono with QB Cale Hellums

2024 GBK Breakout Player Series: RB, Jake Rendia (8/14)


Double Offensive Threat: RBs Kanye Udoh & Jake Rendina
Double Offensive Threat: RBs Kanye Udoh & Jake Rendina (GBK/Crossan Illustrated)

Groundbreaking Commemorating Michie Stadium Preservation Project Held (8/14)

2024 GBK Breakout Player Series: LB, Brett Gerena (8/16)

Army Black Knights' Head Coach Jeff Monken Chimes In On Final Scrimmage (8/17) of Training Camp

GBK VIDEO: Post Scrimmage (8/17) One-On-One Interview: GBK’s Joe Icaono with LB, Brett Gerena

VIDEO: Post-Practice (8/19) Interview: GBK’s Joe Icaono with LB, Kalib Fortner

QB Bryson Daily named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List (8/22)

GBK VIDEO: Post-Practice Interview with OL, Lucas Scott (8/22)

GBK Podcast: Analyst Joe Iacono & Guest Alex Aukerman - ’18 (8/23)

GBK Video: Post-Scrimmage (8/23) Interview - RB Kanye Udoh one-on-one with @GBKJoeIacono

GBK Video: Post-Scrimmage (8/23) Interview - SB Noah Short

GBK Photo Gallery: Final Army Football Fall Camp Scrimmage (8/23)

GBK'S ARMY FOOTBALL’S 2024 PREDICTION (8/26)

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken's Weekly Video Press Conference vs. Lehigh (8/26)


Why GoBlackKnights.com?

