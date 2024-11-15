The 2024 Army Defense: Consistently Persistent

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest

Army Black Knights LB Andon Thomas (51) - (Photo by Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

As the No. 18 ranked Army Black Knights head into this which is a bye week for the team, they are now ranked No. 1 in both Scoring Defense and Red Zone Defense and No. 6 in Total Defense. Despite those outstanding numbers, the Nate Woody (Defensive Coordinator) defense doesn't get much credit in the press. That's in part due to the fact that the Army offense keeps opponents off the field. For example, last Saturday against North Texas, they had only 6 possessions in the game, and you can't generate a lot of offense in only 6 possessions. When Army’s offense was more explosive and we were scoring quickly, the opponents had more opportunities to generate offense. UNT was not particularly explosive either; so they took a fair amount of time moving the ball. But let’s put things into perspective when discussing the productivity of this on the defensive side, because from time to time even we here at GoBlackKnights.com have utilized the term, ‘bend, but don’t break' when describing the Black Knights’ defense. However, that doesn't mean that the defense is in bend not break mode most of the time … on the contrary. You see, part of this team’s success is the personality and trademark of the Army Black Knights ‘D’ which is shutdown defense from beginning to end.

Overall Defense

Defensive Rankings The Black Knights' defense currently ranks at the top of several key statistical categories: • No. 1 in Scoring Defense • No. 1 in Red Zone Defense • No. 6 in Total Defense These rankings demonstrate the unit's ability to limit points and yardage while being especially stingy when opponents threaten to score.

Identity & Destiny While the defense has been described as "bend-but-don't-break" at times, this characterization doesn't capture their consistent dominance. The North Texas game provides a good example: • North Texas had only 6 offensive possessions due to Army's ball-control offense. • The Mean Green reached the red zone 4 times • Army's defense stopped them on 3 of those 4 red zone trips This showcases the defense's ability to tighten up and make crucial stops when needed most.

Defensive Scheme The Black Knights employ a blitzing 3-4 defense similar to the NFL's Big Nickel scheme: Three down linemen (nose tackle and two defensive tackles), two inside linebackers, one rush linebacker, a hybrid nickelback/safety called the "Apache", two safeties and two cornerbacks This scheme allows Army to be aggressive while maintaining disciplined team play to overcome potential athletic disadvantages. Outlook As the Black Knights prepare for their toughest test of the season against Notre Dame on November 23rd, their defense will be crucial to their continued success. If they can maintain their high level of play, particularly in limiting scoring opportunities, the Black Knights have a chance to pull off a major upset and potentially shake up the College Football Playoff picture. The 2024 Army defense has proven to be way more than just a "bend-but-don't-break" unit. Their consistent dominance and ability to shut down opponents from start to finish has been a key factor in the team's historic undefeated season so far and a major reason why the Army Black Knights are ranked 16th (AP Poll) in the nation. You see, part of this team’s success is the personality and trademark of the Army Black Knights ‘D’ which is shutdown defense from beginning to end.

Key Personnel

Army D-Lineman Kody Harris-Miller (52) and LB Elo Modozie (18) (Photo by Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Defensive Line The defensive line has been a particular strength for Army Black Knights this season: • NT Trey Sofia and Cody Winokur provide a strong presence in the middle • DL Kyle Lewis and Dre Miller bring experience and leadership • Kody Harris-Miller has emerged as a force at nose tackle



The Linebackers Then you have a tough and versatile Linebacking Corps: ILB, Kalib Fortner - everything runs through Fortner. He has a super explosive burst, especially when rushing the passer or at the goal line. He destroys blocks and can blow up plays in the backfield.

(Photo by Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

ILB, Andon Thomas - The fastest and most athletic linebacker - can move sideline-sideline better than anyone we've seen maybe since Jon Rhattigan of the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas also has an INT and is superb in coverage. Apache Chance Keith - Keith's pass coverage is stellar and he mostly shuts down any backs or receivers he covers Dog Elo Modozie - sets the edge strong against the run and creates a lot of havoc plays and sacks in the opposing backfields Dog Eric Ford - seems to be used as a specialist in passing downs. Has great "hops" as he can get up and bat down passes. Also, a threat to blow up screens and create sacks

The Secondary In the secondary, Co-Captain and senior safety Max DiDomenico stands out after an outstanding 2023 campaign where he has recorded 53 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 3 passes defensed. Fellow safety Casey Larkin has turned his game up, especially against North Texas where he patrolled the middle of the field and came up with big open field tackles and his INTs on the season have been very timely.

Safeties Casey Larkin (20) and Max DiDomenico (6) (Photo by Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Speaking of timely interceptions, we can not use that term without including sophomore cornerback Donavan Platt, who has come up with two timely picks during the first half of the season and is playing like a seasoned veteran.

