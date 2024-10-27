GBK: Bye Week Recap & Get Ready For 2nd Half of the Season!

in other news
Weekly Video Presser (10/22) with HC Jeff Monken
It's a bye week for the Black Knights, but HC Jeff Monken met with the media this afternoon as the team is in prep mode
LB Jacob Mainord makes the call and it’s Army West Point
LB Jacob Mainord commits to the No. 23 Army Black Knights. Come inside GBK for the update and highlights
American Athletic Conference Adds Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
American_Conference adds Independence Bowl to 2024 slate. Game pits AAC against a (formerly known as) Pac-12 opponent
GoBlackKnights.com Player Feature: WR Casey Reynolds
Reynolds has taken a lesson out of the Jon Rhattigan book of having a blowup senior season. Come inside for more
Monday Morning Quarterback: Army-East Carolina
Come inside GBK for this morning's edition as we break down No. 23 Army's win over ECU
It is often stated, ‘no rest for the weary’.
Yes, last week, the No. 23 ranked Army Black Knights had a bye week, and likewise here at GoBlackKnights.com we are 24/7/365.
Last week’s bye week practice was devoted to fundamentals and preparation for Air Force.
Army is heading into the 2nd half of their football schedule, which is probably the most competitive and exciting. They take on Air Force this Saturday at Michie Stadium and their game against nationally ranked Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium is right around the corner.
The 12th Knight Message Board
Looking Back: Bye Week Articles & Dates
• 10/20 - Top 25
• 10/21 - MMQB
• 10/21 - GBK Player Feature: WR Casey Reynolds
• 10/22 - Commitment - LB Jacob Mainord makes the call and it’s Army West Point
• 10/22 - Jeff Monken’s Weekly Presser
• 10/23 - The Offensive Line (aka The M.O.B.)
• 10/24 - GBK Player Feature: LB Eric Ford
• 10/25 - GBK Player Feature: NB Chance Keith
