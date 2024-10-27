Advertisement

Published Oct 27, 2024
GBK: Bye Week Recap & Get Ready For 2nd Half of the Season!
Charles Grevious  •  GoBlackKnights
Publisher

It is often stated, ‘no rest for the weary’.

Yes, last week, the No. 23 ranked Army Black Knights had a bye week, and likewise here at GoBlackKnights.com we are 24/7/365.

Last week’s bye week practice was devoted to fundamentals and preparation for Air Force.

Last week for GBK, we brought fans several insightful articles and updates. Needless to say, if you aren’t a subscriber to GoBlackKnights.com, now would be the ideal time.

Army is heading into the 2nd half of their football schedule, which is probably the most competitive and exciting. They take on Air Force this Saturday at Michie Stadium and their game against nationally ranked Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium is right around the corner.

Of course, GoBlackKnights.com will have you right in the middle of the action with articles, analysis, highlights, recruiting, and many other topics…


… CLICK HERE TO GET A GLIMPSE OF THE COMPREHENSIVE ARMY FOOTBALL COVERAGE

The 12th Knight Message Board

And just in case we failed to mention, GBK has the most knowledgeable, insightful and pumped-up Army Football fans online ... and they bring that energy to the 12th Knight Message Board, which welcomes that casual Army West Point football fan, along with those who like to engage in chatter 24/7

Looking Back: Bye Week Articles & Dates

• 10/20 - Top 25

• 10/21 - MMQB

• 10/21 - GBK Player Feature: WR Casey Reynolds

• 10/22 - Commitment - LB Jacob Mainord makes the call and it’s Army West Point

• 10/22 - Jeff Monken’s Weekly Presser

• 10/23 - The Offensive Line (aka The M.O.B.)

• 10/24 - GBK Player Feature: LB Eric Ford

• 10/25 - GBK Player Feature: NB Chance Keith

