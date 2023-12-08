Former Army Black Knight and All-Pro Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva



As we are just one day away from the mega of college football rivalries, which is the Army-Navy game ... GoBlackKnights.com asked 2-3 questions of former players and sports personalities surrounding Saturday’s upcoming Army-Navy game. 1. For those who have never experienced an Army-Navy game in person versus watching on TV … what would you tell them that they were missing? 2. As an Army Black Knights player, who has participated in this classic rivalry … what has been the most memorable moment for you? 3. What is your prediction for Saturday’s game?

Alejandro Villanueva

“I have always watched the Army Navy as a cadet,” said the former Black Knight and All-Pro Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive tackle referencing the question of what would you tell someone they were missing watching the game on TV versus in person. “So for me the Army-Navy game is an opportunity to get inside the cadet world, which to many people will be very interesting. Not everyone has a chance to get close to a military environment, including vets who hung up their uniform such as myself. Cadets live in a unique world and their spirit videos, tailgate, and celebrations before and after the game give a glimpse of our military to the city of Boston and those who attend the game. We asked Alejandro what has been the most memorable moment for him playing in the Army-Navy classic. “I ran into two presidents while at the Army-Navy game,” declared the All-Pro Offensive Tackle. “They both looked at me and said the same thing: “wow look how tall this one is”. I hear people make comments about my height an average of 20 times per day, but I guess they only become memorable when they come from the President of the United States.” And when it comes to predicting Saturday’s outcome, Alejandro shared these thoughts. “I do not watch a lot of football, so I’m going to make a very blind prediction,” he stated. “I think teams move the ball but get stopped in the red zone when the field gets short and the safeties can be closer to the line of scrimmage. Both teams play a very conservative game so teams take 3 points. I think the youngest players get the most shaky during the game and “splash” will happen on special teams. And I think a team will find a groove during a quarter and make some chunk plays. Football is predicted mostly by turnovers and I think they will work to Army’s advantage. I think the score will be 28-21 Army.”

Sage Steele

“If you're a sports fan and haven't been to the Army-Navy game, put it on your bucket list and MAKE IT HAPPEN,” former ESPN host Sage Steele shared with GoBlackKnights.com. “And when you do, get there early. The pomp and circumstance surrounding this annual tradition -- especially the March On of the cadets & midshipmen -- is truly like nothing else you'll ever witness. “During the game, I suggest trying to think about what it means to the players -- young men who have CHOSEN to serve America, young men who could be called to defend our great country at a moment's notice,” added Sage, whose dad Gary Steele was the first Black player for the United State Military Academy's Black Knights football team in 1966. “They truly are America's finest...and to combine that with their passion for being a part of these teams...indescribable! So grateful for these men!” “Good luck to everyone but as always... #GoArmyBeatNavy !!!”

Aaron Alexander

“The cold… thats what they’re missing,” said former wide receiver Aaron Alexander, as he chuckled at his own response.But seriously, it’s such a great environment to be in…. and watch two teams that want nothing more than to impose their will onto the man standing across the ball from them.” And when it comes to his most memorable moment, here’s what Aaron stated. “There’s nothing better than singing second,” he shared, as he went on to declare he prediction for the game. “I’m putting my ‘money’ on Army 10 out of 10 times! Both teams have seem similar levels of success this season. But a game like this, with so much passion and emotion… throw those records out of the window. You have to play every snap as if it’s your last and you have to execute! And you better believe your opponent is not there to roll over and play dead. That said, I expect Army to sing second on Saturday.”

Tony Coaxum

“The intensity is the moment you enter the stadium…even 3-4 hours before kickoff,” said former Army defensive back, Tony Coaxum, who went on to talk about his most memorable more and his game prediction. “My junior year we came back from a double-digit deficit and I made the interception to seal the victory. My Prediction is Army victory, 24-17.”

