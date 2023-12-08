Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

GBK Roundtable: Former Army LB Alex Aukerman joins host, Joe Iacono

It's Army-Navy: Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
It's Army-Navy: Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
The JAAK Attack: Timpf, Aukerman, King & Brinson
The JAAK Attack: Timpf, Aukerman, King & Brinson

Army football fans know him as a member of one of the Black Knights’ best linebacker combinations, known as The JAAK Attack - the heart of Army's nationally ranked (5th) defense back in 2016.

He has been a guest on GBK’s Podcast/Roundtable with Joe Iacono on a few occasions, as we welcome Alex Aukerman back, as the two break down Saturday’s upcoming Army-Navy.

Advertisement

GBK Army-Navy 2023 Related Articles/Threads:

What they have to say regarding the upcoming Army-Navy game (12/8)

Countdown to Army-Navy 2023: CBS’ Tina Cervasio joins GBK’s Joe Iacono (12/7)

TBT: ’92’ A-N Game Guests: Shaw, Malcom, Greene & McElrath with Joe Iacono (12/7)

Countdown To Army-Navy: HC Jeff Monken’s Weekly Video Press Conference (12/5)

2023 Behind Enemy Lines (Opponent Preview - Game #12): Navy (12/5)

Predictive Analytics: Navy (12/4)

Army Football Branch Night 2023 (12/1)

From The Parents' Perspective: Countdown to Army-Navy 2023 (11/28)

Official Army-Navy Game (12/9) Prediction Thread (11/27)

Get Army Football Gear Ready as Army-Navy Go Head-to-Head on Dec. 9th (11/22)

ARMY FOOTBALL TO HONOR THE SOLDIERS OF THE 3rd INFANTRY DIVISION: ARMY-NAVY (11/21)


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement