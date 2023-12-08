GBK Roundtable: Tom Monken (Brother of Jeff Monken) joins host, Joe Iacono
As we continue our countdown to Saturday’s Army-Navy, there appears to be little to no rest for the weary, as GBK’s Joe Iacono has another top-notch guest in another Roundtable moment.
Tom Monken, the younger (and better looking) brother of Head Coach Jeff Monken … at least that is what Tom has told us {LOL}.
The Monken name is synonymous with football and more specifically, coaching. In the case of Tom, he was a high school football coach for 23 years.
But along with his coaching resume is what he did on the field as a player, where he was a Division III All-American QB at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Another Monken tradition and reality is family … it is part of their DNA. Tom is married (Ann), with 3 kids (Emilee is married to Erich, Abigail is married to Jadon, and Reid - a USMA soccer prospect!), grandson (Jack) and he was proud to share with GBK, another on the way.
GBK Army-Navy 2023 Relative Articles/Threads:
• GBK Roundtable: Former Army LB Alex Aukerman joins host, Joe Iacono (12/8)
• What they have to say regarding the upcoming Army-Navy game (12/8)
• Countdown to Army-Navy 2023: CBS’ Tina Cervasio joins GBK’s Joe Iacono (12/7)
• TBT: ’92’ A-N Game Guests: Shaw, Malcom, Greene & McElrath with Joe Iacono (12/7)
• Countdown To Army-Navy: HC Jeff Monken’s Weekly Video Press Conference (12/5)
• 2023 Behind Enemy Lines (Opponent Preview - Game #12): Navy (12/5)
• Predictive Analytics: Navy (12/4)
• Army Football Branch Night 2023 (12/1)
• From The Parents' Perspective: Countdown to Army-Navy 2023 (11/28)
• Official Army-Navy Game (12/9) Prediction Thread (11/27)
• Get Army Football Gear Ready as Army-Navy Go Head-to-Head on Dec. 9th (11/22)
• ARMY FOOTBALL TO HONOR THE SOLDIERS OF THE 3rd INFANTRY DIVISION: ARMY-NAVY (11/21)
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel