As we continue our countdown to Saturday’s Army-Navy, there appears to be little to no rest for the weary, as GBK’s Joe Iacono has another top-notch guest in another Roundtable moment.

Tom Monken, the younger (and better looking) brother of Head Coach Jeff Monken … at least that is what Tom has told us {LOL}.

The Monken name is synonymous with football and more specifically, coaching. In the case of Tom, he was a high school football coach for 23 years.

But along with his coaching resume is what he did on the field as a player, where he was a Division III All-American QB at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Another Monken tradition and reality is family … it is part of their DNA. Tom is married (Ann), with 3 kids (Emilee is married to Erich, Abigail is married to Jadon, and Reid - a USMA soccer prospect!), grandson (Jack) and he was proud to share with GBK, another on the way.