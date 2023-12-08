Less than 24 Hours away from the Kickoff to the Army-Navy Game
It’s “The Game” … it’s America’s Game and it happens on tomorrow (12/9) as college football’s stand-alone and only game that Saturday.
Of course, GoBlackKnights.com continues to bring you the most comprehensive pre-game coverage over the past two weeks and now we are just 24-hours away from the kickoff that will take place at 3pm EST in Foxborough (MA) at Gillette Stadium.
This nationally telecast game will have two of the best … which is CBS play-by-play announcer, Brad Nessler and analyst, Gary Danielson. And if by chance you aren’t in front of the TV, turn on National Radio (Westwood One), where John Sadak and Ross Tucker, will handle the play-by-play and analysis, respectively. Also, Sideline reporter Tina Cervasio will join Sadak and Tucker.
It should be noted that Tina Cervasio was a guest on one our GBK Podcast with Joe Iacono, which aired on 12/7, along with others that are throughout the week
Keep it right here on GoBlackKnights.com, as we continue to make our way to this upcoming Saturday’s Showdown and even post-game recap … so keep it right here.
But just in case you missed our Army-Navy pre-kickoff coverage (e.g., articles, analysis, roundtable interviews, etc), free to take a look.
GBK Army-Navy 2023 Related Articles/Threads:
• GBK Roundtable: Gary Steele joins host, Joe Iacono (12/8)
• GBK Roundtable: Tom Monken (Brother of Jeff Monken) joins host, Joe Iacono (12/8)
• GBK Roundtable: Former Army LB Alex Aukerman joins host, Joe Iacono (12/8)
• What they have to say regarding the upcoming Army-Navy game (12/8)
• Countdown to Army-Navy 2023: CBS’ Tina Cervasio joins GBK’s Joe Iacono (12/7)
• TBT: ’92’ A-N Game Guests: Shaw, Malcom, Greene & McElrath with Joe Iacono (12/7)
• Countdown To Army-Navy: HC Jeff Monken’s Weekly Video Press Conference (12/5)
• 2023 Behind Enemy Lines (Opponent Preview - Game #12): Navy (12/5)
• Predictive Analytics: Navy (12/4)
• Army Football Branch Night 2023 (12/1)
• From The Parents' Perspective: Countdown to Army-Navy 2023 (11/28)
• Official Army-Navy Game (12/9) Prediction Thread (11/27)
• Get Army Football Gear Ready as Army-Navy Go Head-to-Head on Dec. 9th (11/22)
• ARMY FOOTBALL TO HONOR THE SOLDIERS OF THE 3rd INFANTRY DIVISION: ARMY-NAVY (11/21)